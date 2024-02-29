303-317 Speedvale Ave East – Pre-submission

Pre-submission

This new process provides the opportunity for applicants to work with City staff to resolve issues prior to deeming applications complete.

The applicant is proposing to permit a 6-storey, mid-rise apartment building with 48 dwelling units and 48 parking spaces.

Associated reports and materials

For more information

Ryan Mallory
[email protected]

This entry was posted in Active Development Files, Official Plan, Zone changes on .