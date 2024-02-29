303-317 Speedvale Ave East – Pre-submission

Pre-submission
This new process provides the opportunity for applicants to work with City staff to resolve issues prior to deeming applications complete.
The applicant is proposing to permit a 6-storey, mid-rise apartment building with 48 dwelling units and 48 parking spaces.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – Feb 2024
- Planning Justification Report – Feb 2024
- Angular Plane Section – Feb 2024
- Arborist Report – Jan 2024
- Archaeological Assessment Stage 1-2 – Nov 2023
- Architectural Cover Page – Jan 2024
- Architectural Legend and Details – Feb 2024
- Architectural Site Plan – Jan 2024
- Basement Main Level and Level 1.0 Plan- Jan 2024
- Building Elevations East & West- Jan 2024
- Building Elevations North & South – Jan 2024
- Building Sections – Jan 2024
- Civil Cover Page – Feb 2024
- Civil Notes and Legend – Feb 2024
- Civil Standard Details – Feb 2024
- Community Engagement Report – Jan 2024
- Existing Conditions Removals Sediment Erosion Control – Feb 2024
- Functional Servicing Report – Jan 2024
- Geotechnical Investigation – July 2023
- Hydrogeological Report – Jan 2024
- Landscape Plan – Feb 2024
- Level 2.0 and 3.0 Floor Plan – Jan 2024
- Level 4.0 and 5.0 Floor Plan – Jan 2024
- Noise Study – Jan 2024
- Notes Plant List Standard Details – Feb 2024
- Phase 1 ESA – Jan 2024
- Phase 2 ESA – Jan 2024
- Roof Level – Jan 2024
- Salt Management Plan – Feb 2024
- Site Grading and Stormwater Management – Feb 2024
- Site Plan and Zoning Chart – Feb 2024
- Site Servicing Plan – Feb 2024
- Sun and Shadow Study Report – Jan 2024
- Traffic Geometrics Plan – Feb 2024
- Urban Design Report – Feb 2024
- Wind Letter of Opinion – Dec 2023
For more information
Ryan Mallory
[email protected]