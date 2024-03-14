Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan officially incorporated into the City’s Official Plan

Guelph, Ont., March 14, 2024 – The City has worked over multiple years with several interested parties to bring the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan from concept to reality. In May 2022, Council approved Official Plan Amendment No. 79 (OPA 79) for the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, following negotiations and Tribunal-led mediation, an amended version of OPA 79 was submitted for approval to the Ontario Land Tribunal, and on March 6, 2024, the of the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan.

The City was able to file with the Ontario Land Tribunal after reaching a consensus position with the assistance of a team of Tribunal-appointed mediators. The amended OPA 79 is supported by all appellants who had appealed the plan.

Amended plan maintains key policies and environment-first approach

The amended plan maintains key policies and the City’s environment-first approach while helping to achieve Guelph’s growth management targets. Modifications made to the plan during mediation uphold the policy directions approved by Council and remain aligned with the vision and principles for the plan.

It guides the development of Clair-Maltby lands in alignment with Future Guelph, the City’s strategic plan. Guidance documents include a land use policy framework, and requirements for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure plans that must be in place before development of these lands can begin.

The amended plan:

provides clarity and consistency of language related to policy direction and land use permissions;

protects the natural heritage system, natural features, and the Paris-Galt Moraine;

proposes a transportation network that supports all modes of travel with roads, bicycle infrastructure, recreational trails and pedestrian walkways that provide strong connections throughout the Clair-Maltby area and to the rest of Guelph;

includes a system of parks, open spaces and trails to provide recreation opportunities;

is primarily residential with a range of housing types, mixed-use areas, and locations for schools and parks; and

encourages development that contributes to the City’s goal of being a net-zero carbon community by 2050.

Plan takes immediate effect

With approval received, the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan takes immediate effect, officially becoming incorporated into the City’s Official Plan which will include the new policies, schedules and corresponding definitions for the secondary plan.

Next steps

Our next step as a City is to file the final Master Environmental Servicing Plan, which will open a 30-day public comment period and 30-day ministry review period to complete the environmental assessment process. Stay tuned to guelph.ca/clair-maltby for further developments on these next steps.

For more information

Melissa Aldunate

Manager, Policy Planning, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2361

[email protected]

Krista Walkey

General Manager, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2395

[email protected]