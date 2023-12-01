601 Scottsdale Drive

Pre-submission

This new process provides the opportunity for applicants to work with City staff to resolve issues prior to deeming applications complete.

The subject lands are currently developed with an existing building (Phase 1), which converted a former hotel into a building containing 164 suites (177 beds) geared to students attending the University of Guelph. Phase 1 was approved through previous planning processes and is currently fully occupied. The Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendments are proposed to permit a second phase of the development (Phase 2) on the vacant portion of the subject lands. Phase 2 consists of two seven storey buildings with a combined 489 suites (587 beds), a single storey indoor amenity area connecting the two new buildings and supporting vehicular and bicycle parking.

