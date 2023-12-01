601 Scottsdale Drive

Pre-submission
This new process provides the opportunity for applicants to work with City staff to resolve issues prior to deeming applications complete.
The subject lands are currently developed with an existing building (Phase 1), which converted a former hotel into a building containing 164 suites (177 beds) geared to students attending the University of Guelph. Phase 1 was approved through previous planning processes and is currently fully occupied. The Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendments are proposed to permit a second phase of the development (Phase 2) on the vacant portion of the subject lands. Phase 2 consists of two seven storey buildings with a combined 489 suites (587 beds), a single storey indoor amenity area connecting the two new buildings and supporting vehicular and bicycle parking.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – October 2023
- Urban Design Brief – October 2023
- TIS and Parking Study Phase 2 – September 2023
- Survey – July 2022
- Site Plan – August 2023
- Planning Justification Report – October 2023
- Pedestrian Wind Assessment – September 2023
- Noise and Vibration Study – August 2023
- Landscape Plan – September 2023
- Hydrogeological Report – September 2023
- GP-1 Functional Grading and Servicing Plan 1 – June 2023
- GP-2 Functional Grading and Servicing Plan 2 – June 2023
- Geotechnical Report – September 2023
- Functional Servicing and SWM – September 2023
- EX-1 Removals Plan 1 – March 2023
- EX-2 Removals Plan 2 – March 2023
- ESA Record of Site Condition – February 2022
- ESA Phase 1 – December 2021
- ESA Phase 2 – December 2021
- Arch Package Phase 2 – August 2023
- Arborist Report – September 2023
