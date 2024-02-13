35 and 41 Janefield Avenue

File number OZS23-013
An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received to rezone the subject lands from “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) to a site-specific “Residential Semi-Detached/Duplex” (R.2-XX) in the 1995 Zoning By-law to permit the development of semi-detached dwellings on the subject lands. A total of four semi-detached units are proposed. The subject lands are also zoned “Low Density Residential” (RL.1) in the 2023 Comprehensive Zoning By-law.
Associated reports and materials
- City Zone Change Resubmission Letter – Jan 2024
- City Zone Submission Letter – Oct 2023
- Environmental Noise Response – Dec 2023
- Revised Environmental Noise Study – Dec 2023
- Functional Servicing Report & SWM – Oct 2023
- Noise Study – October 2023
- Phase One ESA – Aug 2023
- Planning Justification Report – Oct 2023
- Reliance Letter – Dec 2023
- Site Grading & Servicing Plan – Oct 2023
- Site Plan – Oct 2023
For more information
Eric Rempel
[email protected]