220 Arkell Road

File number OZS19-017

A residential subdivision is proposed on the approximately 7.0 hectare site, with 31 single detached dwellings and 60 cluster townhouse dwellings, together with blocks for a park, an stormwater management facility, an ecological linkage, a wetland, and an emergency access and trail.

Associated reports and materials – February 2020

For more information

Katie Nasswetter

katie.nasswetter@guelph.ca