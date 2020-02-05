220 Arkell Road

File number OZS19-017
A residential subdivision is proposed on the approximately 7.0 hectare site, with 31 single detached dwellings and 60 cluster townhouse dwellings, together with blocks for a park, an stormwater management facility, an ecological linkage, a wetland, and an emergency access and trail.
Associated reports and materials – February 2020
- Environmental Impact Study
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment
- Phase II Environmental Site Assessment
- Preliminary Servicing and Stormwater Management
- Geotechnical Investigation
- Hydrogeological Assessment
- Tree Preservation Plan
- Planning Justification Report
- Proposed Draft Plan of Subdivision
