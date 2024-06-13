303-317 Speedvale Avenue East

File number OZS24-010
An application for an Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendment has been received for the lands municipally known as 303, 309, 317 Speedvale Avenue East on behalf of the owner, Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington, to redesignate the subject lands from “Low Density Residential” to “High Density Residential” and establish site-specific policies, rezone the property from “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) and “Specialized Office-Residential” (OR-36) to “Specialized Residential Apartment” (R.4B-XX), and rezone the property from “Low Density Residential 1” (RL.1) and “Site-specific Convenience Commercial” (CC-5) to “Site-specific High Density Residential 7” (RH.7-XX) to permit the development of a 6-storey 48 unit apartment building.
Associated reports and materials
- Angular Plane Section – May 2024
- Arborist Report – May 2024
- Arborist Report TIPP Extracted – May 2024
- Archaeological Assessment – Nov 2023
- Architectural Cover Page – May 2024
- Architectural Legend and Details – May 2024
- Basement Main Level Plan – May 2024
- Building Sections – May 2024
- Civil Cover Page – May 2024
- Civil Notes and Legend – May 2024
- Civil Standard Details – May 2024
- Community Engagement Report – May 2024
- Cover Letter – May 2024
- East & West Building Elevations – May 2024
- Existing Conditions and Removals Plan – May 2024
- Functional Servicing Report – May 2024
- Geotechnical Investigation – August 2023
- Geotechnical Investigation With In Situ Testing and Well Records – May 2024
- Hydrogeological Report – Jan 2024
- Landscape Notes, Plant List, Standard Details – May 2024
- Landscape Plan – May 2024
- Level 1.0 Plan – May 2024
- Level 2.0 Plan – May 2024
- Level 3.0 Plan – May 2024
- Level 4.0 Plan – May 2024
- Level 5.0 Plan – May 2024
- Noise Study – May 2024
- Planning Justification Report – May 2024
- Phase 2 ESA – Jan 2024
- Phase 1 ESA – Jan 2024
- North & South Building Elevations – May 2024
- Planning Memo Comments and Response – May 2024
- Record of Site Condition – March 2024
- Record of Site Condition MECP Filing – March 2024
- Roof Level Plan – May 2024
- Salt Management Plan – May 2024
- Sediment Erosion Control Plan – May 2024
- Site Grading Plan – May 2024
- Site Plan and Zoning Chart – May 2024
- Site Servicing Details – May 2024
- Site Servicing Plan – May 2024
- Stormwater Management Plan – May 2024
- Wind Letter of Opinion – May 2024Waste Management Brief – May 2024
- Urban Design Report – May 2024
- Traffic Geometrics Plan – May 2024
- Sun-Shadow Study – May 2024