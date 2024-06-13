303-317 Speedvale Avenue East

File number OZS24-010

An application for an Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendment has been received for the lands municipally known as 303, 309, 317 Speedvale Avenue East on behalf of the owner, Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington, to redesignate the subject lands from “Low Density Residential” to “High Density Residential” and establish site-specific policies, rezone the property from “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) and “Specialized Office-Residential” (OR-36) to “Specialized Residential Apartment” (R.4B-XX), and rezone the property from “Low Density Residential 1” (RL.1) and “Site-specific Convenience Commercial” (CC-5) to “Site-specific High Density Residential 7” (RH.7-XX) to permit the development of a 6-storey 48 unit apartment building.

Associated reports and materials

For more information

[email protected]