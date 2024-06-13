Guelph Innovation District Block Plans 1 and 2

- Cultural Heritage Resource Evaluation Report – May 2024
- Concept Plan – April 2024
- Environmental Impact Study – April 2024
- Engineering Master Servicing Plan – April 2024
- Hydrogeological Report – April 2024
- Guelph Innovation District 1 and 2 – Phase One Environmental Site Assessment Report – March 2023
- Planning Justification Report – April 2024
- Proposed Block Plan – April 2024
- Stage 2 Archaeological Assessment ARIO Turfgrass – May 2017
- Survey – April 2024
- Sustainability Report – April 2024
- Traffic Impact Study – May 2024
- Urban Design Guidelines – April 2024