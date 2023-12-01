115 Watson Parkway North

Pre-submission

This new process provides the opportunity for applicants to work with City staff to resolve issues prior to deeming applications complete.

The applicant is proposing to develop the subject lands with a mixed-use development with approximately 1,070 dwelling units, inclusive of a range of housing types. Approximately 2,800 square metres of commercial gross floor area is proposed at-grade fronting onto Watson Parkway N. Four residential buildings are proposed atop two building podiums directly along Watson Parkway N. The buildings are proposed to range in height from 10 to 14 storeys, with commercial space occupying portions of the ground floors. 37 on-street and 160 back-to-back townhouse units are proposed internal to the site and a 0.45-hectare public park is proposed to front along Watson Road N.

