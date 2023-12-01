115 Watson Parkway North

Pre-submission
This new process provides the opportunity for applicants to work with City staff to resolve issues prior to deeming applications complete.
The applicant is proposing to develop the subject lands with a mixed-use development with approximately 1,070 dwelling units, inclusive of a range of housing types. Approximately 2,800 square metres of commercial gross floor area is proposed at-grade fronting onto Watson Parkway N. Four residential buildings are proposed atop two building podiums directly along Watson Parkway N. The buildings are proposed to range in height from 10 to 14 storeys, with commercial space occupying portions of the ground floors. 37 on-street and 160 back-to-back townhouse units are proposed internal to the site and a 0.45-hectare public park is proposed to front along Watson Road N.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – Nov 2023
- Waste Survey Report – Oct 2023
- Urban Design Brief – Nov 2023
- Transportation Impact Study – Nov 2023
- Survey
- Stage 1 Archaeological – May 2018
- Shadow Study – Oct 2023
- Salt Management Plan – Nov 2023
- RZ801 3D Perspectives – Oct 2023
- RZ309 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ308 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ307 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ306 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ305 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ304 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ303 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ302 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ301 Elevations – Oct 2023
- RZ151A Snow Storage Areas – Oct 2023
- RZ151 Floor 1 – Oct 2023
- RZ102 P1 – Oct 2023
- RZ101 P2 – Oct 2023
- RZ008 Block Plan – Oct 2023
- RZ005 Site Plan Roof Plan – Oct 2023
- RZ002 Statistics – Oct 2023
- RZ001 – Survey – Oct 2023
- Preliminary Section Plan – Oct 2023
- Preliminary Concept Grading Plan – Oct 2023
- Phase I ESA Update – April 2022
- Pedestrian Level Wind Study – Oct 2023
- Noise and Vibration Study – Oct 2023
- Landscape Plan – Sept 2023
- Hydrogeological Assessment – Nov 2023
- Geotechnical Report Addendum re Supplementary Subsoil Data – Sept 2023
- Geotechnical Report Addendum re Trail Connection – June 2023
- Geotechnical Report – March 2022
- Geotechnical Report – June 2022
- FSR & SWM – Nov 2023
- Floodline Mapping – Oct 2023
- Environmental Impact Study – Nov 2023
- Conceptual Intersection Design – Oct 2023
- Concept Site Servicing Plan Roof Level – Oct 2023
- Arborist Report Tree Inventory – Sept 2023
- Commercial Function Study – Oct 2023
- Community Engagement Report – Jul 2023
- Concept Servicing Plan P1 Level – Oct 2023
- Concept Site Servicing Plan Ground Level – Oct 2023
