1166-1204 Gordon Street

Applications for Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments have been received for the subject lands to permit the development of two, 6-storey apartment buildings with a total of 134 units and 22, 3-storey on-street townhouse units.
- Planning Report & Urban Design Brief-March 2022
- Architectural Plans
- Archeological Property Assessment-August 2021
- Entered into Register- Archaeological Report for P058-1899-2020
- Draft Official Plan Amendment-April 2022
- Zoning By-law-April 2022
- Hydrogeological Study-February 2022
- Landscape Plan-March 2022
- Pedestrian Level Wind Study-January 2022
- Reliance Letter-March 2022
- Existing Conditions
- Phase One Environmental Site Assessment-February 2022
- Stormwater Management Report & Functioning Servicing Report-March 2022
- Sun and Shadow Study-January 2022
- Traffic Geometric Plan-March 2022
- Traffic Impact Study-January 2022
- Traffic Noise Feasibility Assessment (Final)-February 2022
- Tree Preservation Plan-March 2022
