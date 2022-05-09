1166-1204 Gordon Street

File number OZS22-007

Applications for Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments have been received for the subject lands to permit the development of two, 6-storey apartment buildings with a total of 134 units and 22, 3-storey on-street townhouse units.

Associated reports and materials

For more information

Lindsay Sulatycki
[email protected]

 

This entry was posted in Official Plan, Zone changes on .