210, 214, 222 College Avenue East

An Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment applications have been received from GSP Group Inc., on behalf of EM Guelph Developments Limited Partnership to facilitate the development of a ten-storey, 153-unit purpose-built housing with 65 parking spaces and 2,477 square metres of common amenity areas on lands municipally addressed 210, 214 and 222 College Avenue. The Official Plan Amendment is proposed to redesignate the subject lands from Low Density Residential to High Density Residential with a site-specific policy to permit a maximum net density of 425 units per hectare for a Post-Secondary School Residence.
Notice of Complete Application and Public Meeting – March 2026
Associated report and materials
For more information
Kelley McCormick, Senior Development Planner
[email protected]