35, 40 & 55 Silvercreek Parkway South

File number OZS19-016

A mixed use subdivision is proposed on the 16.5 hectare site, with approximately 6,500 square metres of commercial floor space, 772 townhouse and apartment units, together with a park, an urban square, a storm water management facility and a public street network.

Notice of Complete Application – January 2020

Associated reports & materials

For more information

Katie Nasswetter
katie.nasswetter@guelph.ca

 

 

 