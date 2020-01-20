35, 40 & 55 Silvercreek Parkway South

File number OZS19-016
A mixed use subdivision is proposed on the 16.5 hectare site, with approximately 6,500 square metres of commercial floor space, 772 townhouse and apartment units, together with a park, an urban square, a storm water management facility and a public street network.
Notice of Complete Application – January 2020
Associated reports & materials
- Community Energy Initiative & Net Zero Commitment Letter
- Draft Plan Subdivision Silvercreek
- Functional Servicing and Stormwater Management
- Geotechnical Review
- Hydrogeological Assessment
- Noise and Vibration Feasibility Study
- Planning Report
- Scoped Environmental Impact Study Addendum
- Silvercreek Urban Design Brief
- Traffic Impact Study
Katie Nasswetter
katie.nasswetter@guelph.ca