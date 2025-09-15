81 College Avenue West

Pre-Submission
Associated reports and materials
- 81 College Avenue W – Authorization As Agent – April 2023
- 81 College Avenue W – Conceptual Grading and Drainage Plan – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Covering Letter – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Detailed Site Plan – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Development Application Form – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Draft Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Elevations and Renderings – May 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Existing Conditions Plan – December 2023
- 81 College Avenue W – Functional Servicing Report – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Geotechnical & Hydrogeological Assessment – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Image for Site Signs – May 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Neighbourhood Information Meeting & Community Engagement Report – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Noise Feasibility Study – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment – November 2023
- 81 College Avenue W – Planning Justification Report – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Rendered Site Plan – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Salt Management Plan – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Section 59 Policy Applicability Review – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Site Servicing Plan – July 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Swept Path Analysis – February 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Tree Inventory and Protection Plan and Landscape Plan – August 2025
- 81 College Avenue W – Waste Survey Report – July 2025
For more Information
Kanchan Ghadge, Development Project Manager
[email protected]