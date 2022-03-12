12 Poole Street

File number OZS22-002
Development of the subject lands with 308, four-storey stacked townhouse units and a six to ten storey stepped apartment building containing 185 units, for a total of 493 units and a density of approximately 208 units per hectare.
Associated reports and materials
- Planning Report-December 2021
- Concept Plan-December 2021
- Elevations Shadow Study-December -2021
- Engineering Drawings-December 2021
- Functional Servicing Stormwater Management Report-December 2021
- Groundwater Mounding-February 2022
- Landscape Concept-December 2021
- Pedestrian Wind Assessment-December 2021
- Transportation Impact Study-December 2021
- Underground Parking Layout-December 2021
- Urban Design Brief-December 2021
- Draft OPA-December 2021
For more information
Lindsay Sulatycki
[email protected]