Notice of passed bylaw amendments

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on December 12, 2023:

By-laws (2023) – 20856 and By-law (2023) – 20857 about 331 Clair Road East. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2023/09/331-clair-road-east/

By-laws (2023) – 20864 and By-law (2023) – 20865 about 55 Baker Street, 152 and 160 Wyndham Street North. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2023/09/55-baker-street-and-152-160-wyndham-street-north/

By-laws (2023) – 20882, By-law (2023) – 20883, By-law (2023) – 20884 and By-law (2023) – 20885 about 27-35 Janefield Avenue. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2023/10/27-35-janefield-avenue/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on January 9, 2024, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].