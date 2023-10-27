27 & 35 Janefield Avenue

File number OZS23-010
Proposal for 6 semi-detached dwellings proposed on the properties and each dwelling unit will contain an accessory dwelling unit in the basement and Parcels 1, 2, 6 and 7 will also have a separate accessory dwelling unit in the rear yard.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – September 2023
- Environmental Noise Report – August 2023
- Functional Servicing & Stormwater Management Report – September 2023
- Phase One Environmental Site Assessment – May 2023
- Planning Justification Report – August 2023
- Servicing Plan – September 2023
- Severance Plan – September 2023
- Site Plan – September 2023
For more information
Eric Rempel
[email protected]