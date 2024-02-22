Notice of passed bylaw amendments

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on February 13, 2024:

By-laws (2024) – 20894, (2024) – 20895 and (2024) – 20907 about 14 Stevenson Street North. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2023/10/14-stevenson-street-north-2/

By-laws (2024)-20917 and (2024) – 20918 about 1563-1576 Gordon Street; 42 & 48 Lowes Road West and 164-182 Dawn Avenue. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2022/05/1563-1579-gordon-st-42-48-lowes-rd-w-164-182-dawn-ave/

By-law (2024) – 20896 about the City-initiated Official Plan Amendment No. 93 for the York-Elizabeth Land Use Study. For more information about the bylaw amendment visit https://guelph.ca/2024/01/york-elizabeth-land-use-study-official-plan-amendment/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on March 12, 2024, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].