File number OZS23-007
An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received for the lands municipally known as 331 Clair Road East to permit the development of 8 stacked townhouse blocks comprising of 136 units.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter-June 2023
- Planning Report – May 2023
- Concept Plan
- Community Engagement Summary – July, 2023
- Functional Servicing Report – June 2023
- Geotechnical Investigation – May 2023
- Heritage Impact Assessment – May 2023
- Hydrogeological Investigation – May 2023
- Infiltration Testing Memorandum – August 2023
- Noise Impact Study – June 2023
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment – May 2023
- Soil Sampling Program Memorandum – May 2023
- Transportation Impact Study – May 2023
- Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan – May 2023
- Urban Design Brief – May 2023
For more information
Kelley McCormick
[email protected]