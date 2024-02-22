Notice of passing of designation bylaw

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed the following bylaws to designate portions of various properties as being of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18:

By-law Number (2024)-20893 to designate portions of the property known as 331 Clair Road East dated February 13, 2024.

By-law Number (2024)-20901 to designate portions of the property known as 2187 Gordon Street dated February 13, 2024.

As per Section 29 (Subsection 11) of Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, any person who objects to the bylaw may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the City Clerk (within 30 days after the date the notice of the bylaw passing is published) a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons in support of the objection accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal. Notices of appeal to the bylaw must be received by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph before 4 p.m. on March 22, 2024.

For more information, contact:

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 3872

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2496

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

February 22, 2024