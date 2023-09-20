55 Baker Street and 152, 160 Wyndham Street North

File number OZS23-008
An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received for the subject lands from GSP Group, on behalf of Windmill Development Group Ltd., to facilitate the development of two, 15-storey mixed-use towers containing 353 residential dwelling units with ground floor commercial, underground parking and a future stacked townhouse block.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – August 2023
- Planning Justification Report – August 2023
- Appendix 3 Zoning Chart
- Site Plan – August 2023
- Parking Study – August 2023
For more information
Lindsay Sulatycki
[email protected]