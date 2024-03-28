Notice of passing amending bylaw

IN THE MATTER OF THE ONTARIO HERITAGE ACT,

R.S.O. 1990, CHAPTER 0.18

AND IN THE MATTER OF THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS

40 Spring Street

IN THE CITY OF GUELPH,

IN THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO.

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20908 dated March 20, 2024 to amend By-law Number (2004)-17606 being a by-law to designate portions of the property municipally known as 40 Spring Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

As per Section 30.1 (Subsection 9) of Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, if the owner of the property objects to the amending by-law, the owner may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the clerk of the municipality, within 30 days after the date of the notice under this subparagraph, a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the amending by-law and the reasons in support of the objection, accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal. Notices of appeal to the by-law must be received by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City Hall

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603

[email protected]

Notice Date: March 28, 2024