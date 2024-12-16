Fare changes for Guelph Transit in 2025

Guelph, Ont., December 16, 2024 – In 2025, Guelph Transit will be making changes to certain fare programs.
Key Messages
- Adult fares, reduced fares and day passes will increase on January 1, 2025
- Tier A and B of the Affordable Bus Pass Program will be free as of February 1, 2025
- On February 1, 2025, Guelph Transit will introduce two pilot programs to provide free rides for seniors and youth on specific days, with a registered OnYourWay fare card. These programs will run until December 31, 2025
- Seniors can ride Guelph Transit for free every Thursday
- Youth ages 13-17 can ride for free every weekday after 5 p.m., and on weekends and holidays
Fare increases begin January 1, 2025
Adult Fares
Passengers from 18 to 64 years old
|Type
|2025 Fare
|Increase from 2024
|Adult Single Ride
(Using OnYourWay card/app)
|$2.85
|$0.05/ride
|Adult Day Pass
(Unlimited one-day travel on a disposable card)
|$8.55
|$0.15/day
|Adult Fare Cap
(33 or more rides per month)
|$94.05
|$4.45/month
*No change to cash fare $3.25/ride
Reduced fares (previously called concession fares)
- Senior passengers are 65 years or older
- Youth passengers are 13-17 years old, or 18 years old and attend high school full time
- Post-secondary students must submit proof of enrollment to a post-secondary program (excluding University of Guelph) to get a registered OnYourWay fare card. University of Guelph students will continue getting passes from their student associations.
|Type
|2025 Fare
|Increase from 2024
|Reduced Single ride
(Using OnYourWay card/app)
|$2.30
|$0.05/ride
|Reduced Day Pass
(Unlimited one-day travel on a disposable card)
|$8.55
|$0.15/day
|Reduced Fare cap
(33 or more rides per month)
|$75.90
|$3.90/month
*No change to cash fare $3.25/ride
** Does not apply to University of Guelph students who will continue getting passes from their student associations.
Fare cap program
The OnYourWay pay-as-you-go system lets riders load with as much money as they want, whenever they want; there’s no need to buy rides or a monthly pass, and the balance doesn’t expire. Riders can buy a physical card, or download the Guelph Transit OnYourWay app.
The fare cap program allows frequent riders to pre-pay for a certain number of rides each month. Once the fare cap is reached, every additional ride for the rest of the month is free.
As of January 2025, riders can pay for the first 33 rides in a month (compared to 32 in 2024), then tap and ride free for the rest of the month.
The monthly cap begins at 12 a.m. on the first of every month and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each month.
Why fares increase
The changes are part of the Council-adopted 2025 Budget Confirmation and are connected to Guelph Transit’s Fare Strategy which was approved by City Council in April 2023.
Fare increases help offset the cost of operating, expanding and improving transit service. Regular fare increases help fund projects including new shelters and digital bus stop displays. They also help Guelph Transit offer reduced fares for those who qualify.
Changes to the Affordable Bus Pass Program
The affordable bus pass is for people in low-income households. They can apply any time for a one-year pass.
The Affordable Bus Pass program has three-tiers which applicants qualify for based on their household income. All affordable bus passes must be renewed each year.
Effective February 1, 2025, transit passes will be free for Tier A and B. There are no changes to Tier C.
Guelph Transit will offer refunds to those who have a Tier A or B affordable bus pass and have funds left over on February 1, 2025. Refunds will be available until December 31, 2025. For more information on refunds:
- Call the Guelph Transit office at 519-822-1811 or TTY: 519-826-9771
- Visit Guelph Transit or Service Guelph in person
New pilot programs for youth and seniors
Beginning February 1, 2025, Guelph Transit will be introducing two new pilot programs that will be in effect until December 31, 2025.
Seniors ride free on Thursdays
From February 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025, riders 65 and older can ride Guelph Transit for free every Thursday. To participate, seniors must have a registered OnYourWay fare card. Any rides used on Thursdays will not go towards their monthly fare cap. Fare capping only applies to paid rides.
Youth ride free every weekday after 5 p.m., weekends and holidays
From February 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025, youth ages 13-17 can ride Guelph Transit for free every weekday after 5 p.m., as well as on weekends and holidays. To participate, youth must have a registered OnYourWay fare card. Any rides used during the free time will not go towards their monthly fare cap. Fare capping only applies to paid rides.
Kids always ride free
Kids 12 and under can use Guelph Transit for free every day with a registered OnYourWay fare card.
For more Information
Courtney McDonald, Manager, Transit Business Services
Guelph Transit, Public Services
City of Guelph
519-993-7026 extension 2708
[email protected]