Fare changes for Guelph Transit in 2025

*No change to cash fare $3.25/ride

Type 2025 Fare Increase from 2024 Reduced Single ride

(Using OnYourWay card/app) $2.30 $0.05/ride Reduced Day Pass

(Unlimited one-day travel on a disposable card) $8.55 $0.15/day Reduced Fare cap

(33 or more rides per month) $75.90 $3.90/month

** Does not apply to University of Guelph students who will continue getting passes from their student associations.

Fare cap program

The OnYourWay pay-as-you-go system lets riders load with as much money as they want, whenever they want; there’s no need to buy rides or a monthly pass, and the balance doesn’t expire. Riders can buy a physical card, or download the Guelph Transit OnYourWay app.

The fare cap program allows frequent riders to pre-pay for a certain number of rides each month. Once the fare cap is reached, every additional ride for the rest of the month is free.

As of January 2025, riders can pay for the first 33 rides in a month (compared to 32 in 2024), then tap and ride free for the rest of the month.

The monthly cap begins at 12 a.m. on the first of every month and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each month.

Why fares increase

The changes are part of the Council-adopted 2025 Budget Confirmation and are connected to Guelph Transit’s Fare Strategy which was approved by City Council in April 2023.

Fare increases help offset the cost of operating, expanding and improving transit service. Regular fare increases help fund projects including new shelters and digital bus stop displays. They also help Guelph Transit offer reduced fares for those who qualify.

Changes to the Affordable Bus Pass Program

The affordable bus pass is for people in low-income households. They can apply any time for a one-year pass.

The Affordable Bus Pass program has three-tiers which applicants qualify for based on their household income. All affordable bus passes must be renewed each year.

Effective February 1, 2025, transit passes will be free for Tier A and B. There are no changes to Tier C.

Guelph Transit will offer refunds to those who have a Tier A or B affordable bus pass and have funds left over on February 1, 2025. Refunds will be available until December 31, 2025. For more information on refunds:

Call the Guelph Transit office at 519-822-1811 or TTY: 519-826-9771

Visit Guelph Transit or Service Guelph in person

New pilot programs for youth and seniors

Beginning February 1, 2025, Guelph Transit will be introducing two new pilot programs that will be in effect until December 31, 2025.

Seniors ride free on Thursdays

From February 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025, riders 65 and older can ride Guelph Transit for free every Thursday. To participate, seniors must have a registered OnYourWay fare card. Any rides used on Thursdays will not go towards their monthly fare cap. Fare capping only applies to paid rides.

Youth ride free every weekday after 5 p.m., weekends and holidays

From February 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025, youth ages 13-17 can ride Guelph Transit for free every weekday after 5 p.m., as well as on weekends and holidays. To participate, youth must have a registered OnYourWay fare card. Any rides used during the free time will not go towards their monthly fare cap. Fare capping only applies to paid rides.

Kids always ride free

Kids 12 and under can use Guelph Transit for free every day with a registered OnYourWay fare card.

