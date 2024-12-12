115 Watson Parkway North

File number OZS24-015

The Zoning By-law Amendment is proposed to permit a mixed-use residential and commercial development comprised of four apartment buildings with 928 dwelling units ranging in height from 9 to 14 storeys, 31 on-street townhouse units, 170 back-to-back townhouse units (1,129 dwelling units in total), 2,818 square metres of at-grade commercial space, a neighbourhood park and conservation of natural heritage system lands.

Associated Reports and materials

For more information

Lindsay Sulatycki

l[email protected]