Update: York Road improvements – Stage 2a to 2b

Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road

Notice date: May 16, 2024

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction Inc to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road. This year’s work will be from Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road and will be broken into three smaller stages.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Stage 2a to 2b road closure transition on or about May 27

The Stage 2a road closure from Brockville Avenue to 30m east of Brockville Avenue, will reopen for traffic on or about May 27. Construction of Stage 2b will commence and the road closure will move from 30m east of Brockville Avenue to Audrey Avenue. York Road will remain closed in both directions. Access will be maintained as best as possible for residents living in and around the project site during construction. Please expect delays during this time. See below map for more details.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow posted signs.

Property and business access

All local businesses in the area are open during construction. Visit the York Road businesses open during construction page for the best way to access local businesses.

Local access including driveways will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Stay informed

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit the York Road Reconstruction project page.

Map of construction area

This work is important as we prepare to be future ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]