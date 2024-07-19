Section of Independence Place closed starting July 27

At 65 Independence Place

Notice date: July 19, 2024

About the project

Blue-Con Construction is installing storm pipe to 65 Independence Place.

This project supports a development project at 65 Independence Place. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins July 27

Work is expected to start on or about Saturday, July 27 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Independence Place closed

The road will be closed to through traffic at 65 Independence Place during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]