Phase 2: Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue

Notice date: July 15, 2024

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 2 spans from Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue West.

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to upgrade the existing watermain and sanitary sewers, and install new curbs and multi-use paths. In addition, the bus stops along this stretch of road will be upgraded for improved accessibility and comfort.

Work begins July 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 15, and Phase 2 will take approximately twenty-two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Silvercreek Parkway North lane reductions starting July 22

Northbound traffic will not be permitted from Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue for the duration of the work. Southbound traffic will be facilitated throughout the project, however construction activities may limit traffic speeds and movement. A short-term closure of a section of Silvercreek Parkway North may be required. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

This section of Silvercreek Parkway North does not currently have sidewalks. Pedestrian access will be facilitated through the construction site.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 20 will remain in service throughout the project. Temporary detours may be required on a short-term basis and will be communicated in advance. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There may be interruption to City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

For construction inquiries, please contact:

Mark Gosnell, Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-821-1550

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For project inquiries, please contact:

Anindita Datta, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2756

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]