Royal Road improvements

8 Royal Road to Speedvale Avenue West

Notice date: July 19, 2024

About the project

Contractors will be working on improvements on Royal Road just north of Speedvale Avenue West. The work will involve re-grading and paving of the shoulders on both sides of the street and installing a concrete pad at each of the two transit stops. This project is part of the City’s efforts to improve connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians throughout the community.

Work to begin on or around July 24

The work is expected to begin on or around July 24 and will take about 2 weeks to fully complete, weather permitting.

Road will remain open, temporary impacts to driveways will occur

While the roadway will remain open to vehicles, there will be temporary impacts to driveways fronting the construction area while work is occurring. Vehicles can be parked on neighbourhood side streets where permitted, while driveway access is impacted.

Pedestrian access

Some existing sidewalks and boulevard areas may be temporarily unavailable during the project construction.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 17 & 18 will continue to operate during construction, but the two transit stops within the work area will be temporarily closed. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Tree removals

No trees will be impacted by this project.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]