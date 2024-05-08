Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan, Master Environmental Servicing Plan and Comprehensive Environmental Impact Study

Notice of study completion – second distribution

The City of Guelph has prepared a Master Environmental Servicing Plan (MESP) for the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan area following Phases 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (Schedule B).

Based on the study findings and input from technical agencies, interested parties, and the public, the recommended servicing strategies for mobility, water, wastewater, and stormwater have been selected. The MESP identifies infrastructure required to service the future growth in the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan area, while minimizing environmental impacts. The recommended MESP incorporates the comments received from the public and agencies during the study.



Figure 1 – Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan Area (existing)



Figure 2 – Clair-Maltby preferred servicing for water, wastewater, stormwater, mobility

The main components are listed below. While the MESP addresses need and justification at a broad level, more detailed studies for some elements are required (i.e. Phases 3 and 4 of the EA process to complete Schedule C requirements).

Schedule B projects

The following projects have completed Phases 1 and 2 of the planning process and are approved subject to screening.

Project MCEA category Status Water tower and transmission watermain Municipal water and wastewater projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation Local watermains Municipal water and wastewater projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation Sanitary pump stations Municipal water and wastewater projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation Sanitary forcemains and gravity sewers Municipal water and wastewater projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation Stormwater system and capture areas Municipal water and wastewater projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation New collector roads B, C, D, F, G Municipal road projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation Existing road improvements for Maltby Road and Victoria Road Municipal road projects Proceed to Phase 5 – implementation

Schedule C projects

The following projects have completed Phases 1 and 2 of the planning process through the MESP. Phases 3 and 4 of the Class EA process will be completed at a later date for each project.

Project MCEA category Status Gordon Street road widening Municipal road projects Proceed to Phase 3 and 4 Clair Road widening Municipal road projects Proceed to Phase 3 and 4 New collector roads A, E Municipal road projects Proceed to Phase 3 and 4

How to provide comments

The recently completed MESP and this notice are being placed in the public record for review. Subject to comments received as a result of this notice, and receipt of necessary approvals, the City of Guelph intends to proceed with the recommendations documented using a phased implementation approach. The MESP and supporting documents (including the Comprehensive Environmental Impact Study – CEIS, and the Official Plan Amendment) are available for review at https://guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/clair-maltby-secondary-plan/cm-documents/

Interested persons may provide written comments to the project team e-mail by May 25, 2024 (30 days after the date on this notice): [email protected]. Additionally, the following project team members can be contacted:

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng

Infrastructure Planning Engineer

[email protected]

If concerns arise regarding this project, which cannot be resolved in discussion with the City, a person or party may request that the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks make a Section 16 Order (appeal). A request can be made by anyone who believes that the environmental assessment process may have a potential adverse impact on constitutionally protected Indigenous and treaty rights and that an Order may prevent, mitigate, or remedy this impact. To submit a Section 16 Order request, the information that must be provided can be found on the Class environmental assessments: Section 16 Order website (https://www.ontario.ca/page/class-environmental-assessments-section-16-order#section-3). Once completed, the request can be sent to both the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks and the Director of Environmental Assessment Branch. Their addresses are:

The request should be sent in writing or by email to:

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

777 Bay Street, 5th Floor

Toronto ON M7A 2J3

[email protected]

and

Director, Environmental Assessment Branch

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

135 St. Clair Ave. West, 1st Floor

Toronto ON, M4V 1P5

[email protected]

All Section 16 order requests must be received by the Minister within 30 calendar days from the issue date of the Notice. A copy of the request must also be sent to the contact person at the City of Guelph. If no request for further review is received by the Minister by May 25, 2024, this EA Study shall be considered final and used as the basis for the future projects, programs, and policy in the City of Guelph.

Requests should also be sent to the project team members by mail or by e-mail.

This Notice is issued on May 8, 2024.

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.