Join us May 25 for the Public Works Week open house

Guelph, Ont., May 10, 2024 – Join us on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our annual Public Works Week open house event at 50 Municipal Street.

In celebration of Public Works Week, the City will host its Canadian Public Works Association award-winning event to showcase how City services that enhance the quality of life for members of Guelph’s community every day.

At this family friendly event, visitors will be welcome to:

Connect with City Operations staff for a behind-the-scenes look at how we keep Guelph’s roads, sidewalks, parks and facilities up and running through all four seasons;

Ride along on one of the City’s new electric buses;

Meet members of the Guelph Fire Department, Guelph Police Service, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, Guelph Transit, and the Guelph Humane Society;.

Sit in some of their favourite City vehicles, including tractors, loaders, garbage trucks, and more!

Event details

Admission is free. Participants are encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item for donation to the Guelph Food Bank.



Consider traveling sustainably if you can. Bike racks will be located on site. Transit and parking instructions are found below. Please bring your own reusable water bottle for use at our bottle filling stations.

Saturday, May 25, 2024

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Rain or shine

50 Municipal Street, Guelph

Parking

Free parking is available at 50 Municipal Street (directly beside the open house) and in the parking lots at Centennial Park.

Taking the bus

Take Guelph Transit’s Route 8 Stone Road Mall from Guelph Central Station and get off at Municipal Street. Kids 12 and under ride free with their OnYourWay fare card.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628