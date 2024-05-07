Do we need to update our Fireworks bylaw? Help us decide!

Tell us how you feel about firework use in Guelph by June 2

Guelph, Ont., May 7, 2024 – We’re reviewing our Fireworks bylaw to see if it’s still meeting Guelph’s needs for the use of fireworks in our city, or if it’s time for an update. We want to know if and how residents use fireworks to celebrate, and if there are specific dates and events that should be considered for firework sales and use, or if their use should be prohibited or restricted.

How you can participate

Let us know how you use fireworks to celebrate by participating in our online survey between May 7 and June 2.

You can also attend one of the following presentation sessions for questions, discussion, and feedback:

Virtually on May 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

In-person on May 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Lion Lair Room at the West End Community Centre (21 Imperial Road South).

The feedback from the public will help us determine whether we should recommend a change to the current bylaw to Council.

While fireworks can be a fun and exciting way to celebrate milestones and events, there are safety, environmental, property damage and disruption considerations to be made, including:

the potential for fires, injury and property damage,

environmental concerns from chemicals and waste, and

disruption to wildlife, pets, and those with sensitivities to loud noises.

About the Fireworks bylaw

The current Fireworks bylaw, last updated in 2013, permits fireworks for Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali celebrations. To learn more about current firework use in Guelph, visit guelph.ca/fireworks.

For more information

Doug Godfrey, General Manager

Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension ​2520

[email protected]