Guelph opens micro-grant program for youth-led climate action

Guelph, Ont., May 8, 2024 – Today, the City of Guelph launched its Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF) micro-grant program.

Micro-grants range from $1,500 to $6,500 and are available for youth ages 15 to 24 to design and implement climate change solutions in Guelph.

Youth-led and youth-serving groups and organizations are encouraged to apply online by 4 p.m. on June 21, 2024.

“I know our youth have innovative ideas to address climate change locally and I’m hopeful the Youth Climate Action Fund will help make their climate solutions a reality. I believe Guelph youth has the power to take action to address climate change,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Youth-led projects can include community gardening, tree planting, reforestation, and urban farming; public education campaigns; climate resilience workshops; recycling or waste reduction initiatives; active transportation campaigns at schools; greenhouse gas emission reduction programs; and more.

“To help youth succeed we encourage Guelph schools, youth clubs, colleges and universities to get involved to support youth with applications,” adds Alex Goss, manager of Equity and Community Investment. “Guelph is home to many youth-supporting organizations, and when we combine youth passion, with organizational support and government funding, we’re on a path to success.”

Guelph is one of six Canadian cities and one of 100 international cities chosen to receive a micro-grant through the Youth Climate Action Fund from Bloomberg Philanthropies. By implementing the initial $50,000 micro-grant program in 2024, Guelph will be eligible for an additional $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects next year.

Learn more about the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program and how to apply to receive funding.

About the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund

Kickstarted at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Innovation Studio at COP28, as a part of the Local Climate Action Summit, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund provides cities with the tools, techniques, and supports to leverage innovation approaches that invite and foster robust youth collaboration in climate problem-solving and policymaking. The program will be delivered by United Cities and Local Governments in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University. C40 Cities and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy will collaborate as learning partners.

