Doors Open Guelph presents free tours and fascinating experiences

Guelph, Ont., March 20, 2024 – Doors Open Guelph returns Saturday, April 27 with free guided tours of some of Guelph’s most architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites.

Tours and interactive experiences run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Guelph Little Theatre, 176 Morris Street

Artworks Gallery, Azure Photography, Lost Aviator Coffee and Ed Video, 404 York Road

Provincial Offences Courthouse, 59 Carden Street

Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Guelph Masonic Centre, 21 Paisley Street

Dublin Street United Church, 68 Suffolk Street West

Heritage Hall, 83 Essex Street

Guelph City Greenhouses, 709 Woolwich Street

Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 762 Woolwich Street

Guelph Research and Development Centre, 93 Stone Road West

Trails Open: The Rapids Sidetrail, 45 Speedvale West (rear parking lot)

Doors Open After Dark – April 26

To warm up for the day-long celebration of heritage on April 27, Guelph Museums will present Doors Open After Dark the night before, on Friday, April 26 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Doors Open After Dark will feature performances, interactive experiences and behind-the-scenes tours.

“We are excited to once again open the doors to some fascinating places for thousands of visitors to explore,” says Tammy Adkin, manager of Museums and Culture at the City of Guelph. “In addition to seeing some beautiful art and architectural features and participating in hands-on demonstrations, visitors will hear stories held within the walls, delivered by our team of knowledgeable and enthusiastic volunteers. Whether this is your first Doors Open experience or your twentieth, there will be something new and intriguing to surprise and delight you.”

Want to volunteer?

Doors Open Guelph volunteers bring this event to life. Anyone passionate about preserving history and culture who wants to volunteer can apply at guelph.ca/doors-open-guelph or contact us for more information at [email protected] or 519-836-1221.

About Doors Open Guelph

Doors Open Guelph is a free, annual event that offers a unique opportunity to learn about and explore important buildings and heritage sites across the city. Initiated locally in 2002, and coordinated for 20 years by the Guelph Arts Council, Doors Open Guelph is now presented by the City of Guelph with support from community partners. It is part of the province-wide Doors Open Ontario program coordinated by the Ontario Heritage Trust.

