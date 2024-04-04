Just For Laughs Road Show returns to Main Stage with Canadian comics

The 19th annual touring production comes to River Run Centre as part of comedy series

GUELPH, ON April 4, 2024 – Get ready for an award-winning night of standup when the annual Just For Laughs Road Show returns to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m. The 19th edition is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series and this year, the show boasts an impressive lineup for its special Canadian edition.

Mike Rita, The Second City’s Cream of Comedy winner, hosts the event. Funny, smart, and relatable, Rita has garnered an impressive fan following. He was runner-up for NOW Magazine’s Best Male Stand-Up in 2014 and 2015, has appeared at Just For Laughs Festival, starred alongside Russell Peters on Roast Battle Canada, and opened for Joe Rogan, Tommy Chong, and Gilbert Gottfried. This November, Rita filmed his special, Live in Toronto, at the city’s infamous Yuk Yuk’s club. The full-length feature is now streaming on YouTube.

Nour Hadidi is a standup comic and writer. She has appeared at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and CBC’s The Debaters. In 2018, Hadidi filmed a half-hour special with Comedy Central Arabia. She has also written for CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, CTV Comedy’s The Beaverton and Roast Battle Canada, as well ABROAD on OMNI Television, and CBC Gem’s True Dating Stories.

Dave Merheje has a fearless, in-your-face approach. He has several comedy specials including 2019’s JUNO winner for Comedy Album of the Year, Good Friend Bad Grammar. Other specials include Beautifully Manic, on Netflix, and I Love You Habibi, nominated for a 2023 Canadian Screen Award. Merheje tours extensively and has performed at Just For Laughs Festival, JFL42, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Halifax Comedy Festival, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He has several TV appearances and can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed series Ramy on Hulu and Crave.

Kyle Brownrigg recently won the 2024 JUNO for Best Comedy Album with A Lylebility. He also won the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Breakout Artist, was a finalist for SiriusXM’s 2019 Top Comic, one of JFL42’s New Faces, and was selected for the Just For Laughs “Homegrown Comics” competition. In 2022, his debut, Introducing Lyle, was one of the highest trending specials of the year. He is a regular on The Debaters and has several TV appearances including The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore, Comedy Night with Rick Mercer, and Humour Resources. With a unique style, Brownrigg’s performance is not to be missed.

Just For Laughs Road Show is one of River Run Centre’s most popular annual performances, and a favourite way to close off its performance season. This year, the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series featured five variety shows for comedy lovers as part of the 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth.

Tickets to the Just For Laughs Road Show are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/just-for-laughs-road-show-24/.

