360 ALLSTARS Deliver Theatre for Thrill-Seekers

BMX, basketball, breakdancing, and more come to River Run Centre’s Main Stage

GUELPH, ON April 18, 2024 – Experience adrenalin pumping thrills with the supercharged urban circus 360 ALLSTARS, coming to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. The show is part of River Run Centre’s 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth. Offering entertainment to delight grandkids and thrill grandparents alike, it offers the perfect cap to an exciting season, which offers something for everyone.

360 ALLSTARS features world record-holding athletes in a spectacular fusion of artistry and street culture. The show features jaw-dropping skills in BMX trick-riding, acrobatics, and basketball-handling wizardry set to an energetic soundtrack of beatbox, breakdance, and drumming. This tour celebrates the show’s 10th anniversary which has been called “mind boggling, awe-inspiring entertainment” (All Over Adelaide) and “bursting with energy and infectious enthusiasm” (Ed Fest for Kids). Guelph is the final stop on this international tour.

Performers include Australian B-Boy Sette. Renowned for his creativity, Sette has won many solo competitions and as a member of the award-winning B-Boy crew, Wicked Force. A diverse dancer, he has been featured in productions with hip hop, ballet, salsa, and contemporary. He also teaches dance to share his passion with the next generation. Sette is joined by fellow Aussie Daniel Price, a skilled acrobat in dance and circus and a leading Cyr wheel artist. Price pushes the boundaries in his performances and captivates audiences with the speed and his mastery of the wheel.

Gene Peterson, also from Australia, is a phenomenal percussionist, composer, pianist – and creator and director of 360 ALLSTARS. He is internationally renowned and tours worldwide on commissions for symphonies and Broadway productions. He has won several international awards and competitions. Also with strong ties to Australia, Heru Anwari is a BMX flatland rider and winner of the 2011-2014 Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports Rider of the Year. In 2013, he placed first at the Indonesia International Urban Sport Festival, and in 2017, he moved to Australia and won the BMX flatland championships.

Joining the cast is Links, known for the well-rounded, dynamic breakdancing style of his native Miami. Links began dancing at 13, quickly rising to prominence in the BreakX Grand Jam in Houston, Serial Kickerz festival in France, and competing against the industry’s best in the Red Bull BC One Regional Cypher in Orlando. He has won many titles across the USA.

Fellow American Mirrah is a passionate hip-hop and soul artist. Armed with a microphone, she amazes crowds with versatile vocals, a sensational stage presence, and a message of self-empowerment. She has been featured in clips of Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg, and more. Mirrah draws an audience in and blows them away, all at once!

Finally, hailing from Japan, Pafo is one of the world’s leading basketball freestylers. He is an experienced and exciting performer, and has been featured in productions around the world, wowing audiences with his phenomenal basketball freestyle skills.

Tickets to 360 ALLSTARS are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, $39 for those under 30, and $25 for children under 14 years old. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/360-allstars/.

