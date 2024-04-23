Routine maintenance on Family Sculpture and Fountain starts April 29

St. George’s Square

Notice date: April 23, 2024

About the project

The Family Sculpture and Fountain, by William McElcheran, has been a feature of St. George’s Square since 1985 and is a valued community landmark that is part of the City’s public art collection.

As with any fountain sculpture faced with the corrosive nature of water, maintenance is needed to preserve the work and keep it looking its best. Conservation of Sculptures, Monuments and Objects (CSMO) will begin routine conservation and maintenance work on the Family Sculpture and Fountain starting April 29. The area around the fountain will be fenced off as CSMO performs the following:

Cleaning and removing graffiti from the sculpture, base and plaque.

Re-securing the Frog Waterspout to the base of the sculpture.

Cleaning carbon deposits and removing corrosion accumulation.

Waxing the sculpture after a re-patination, for additional protection.

Work scheduled April 29 to May 3

Work is expected to take place April 29 to May 3.

Pedestrian access

The fountain will be fenced off, but pedestrian access through and around St. George’s Square will be maintained.

Map of construction area

