Get ready to dive in! City of Guelph breaks ground at future site of the South End Community Centre on October 17

Groundbreaking an important milestone as we build community

Guelph, Ont., October 17, 2023 – The City of Guelph celebrated the start of construction for the highly-anticipated South End Community Centre with an on-site groundbreaking on October 17.

“This is incredibly exciting. As we break ground on the future site of the South End Community Centre, we’re not just building a community centre, we’re building community, a place where people can meet, connect, and be active,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph.

The groundbreaking follows a successful procurement process which was tendered within the approved $115.5 million budget. The project team worked with the construction manager to successfully address inflationary cost pressures by adjusting construction methods and materials while still achieving all the aesthetic and sustainability goals of the project.

“I’m thrilled to officially kick off the start of construction for the South End Community Centre. This long-awaited centre has been a focus of mine and my fellow Council members for many years, and it’s finally becoming a reality,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The centre will provide a much-needed community space and recreation amenities in Guelph’s south end for people of all ages and abilities to connect, play, and explore.”

About the South End Community Centre

Although the concept for the centre has been in the works since the early 2000s, the construction was originally approved under report IDE 2020-141 South End Community Centre Project Update in October 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19 and the recent inflation experienced in the construction sector. The revised schedule and budget were approved in March 2023 under Implementation Strategy report: South End Community Centre, 2023-64 with the opening in 2026 at a construction budget of $115.5 million.

The centre will be built off Clair Road behind Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School, just north of the South End Community Park in the south end of Guelph. Construction of the centre is an integral part of building our future as we work to make Guelph future-ready as our community grows.

For more information and construction updates visit guelph.ca/south-end-community-centre.

