Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on July 9, 2024:

By-law (2024) – 20958, and (2024) – 20959 about 1166-1204 Gordon Street. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2022/05/1166-1204-gordon-street/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on August 6, 2024, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].