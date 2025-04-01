Celebrate Earth Month with the City of Guelph!

April 1 – 30 is Earth Month, and the City of Guelph invites you to take part in activities and events to help protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.

Upcoming Earth Month events

Guelph EcoChallenge (April 1 – 30)

Looking to reduce your carbon footprint? Join the Guelph EcoChallenge and commit to new sustainable habits this month!

To join the Guelph Community Race to Zero team:

Visit earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/about/cityofguelph

Sign up online.

Complete environmental actions.

You can also track our collective action on EcoChallenge.org.

Clean and Green Community Clean up (*Various dates in April)

Thank you to the 1,800 volunteers who signed up to clean a park, trail or greenspace as part of this year’s clean and green community clean up!

Missed the deadline? You can organize your own clean up from May to October and we’ll provide you with a clean-up kit. Learn more at guelph.ca/cleanandgreen

Community Tree Giveaway (Registration opens April 22)

Guelph grows together! Claim up to two free trees for your yard as part of the City of Guelph’s annual community tree giveaway.

Register to claim your free tree — or two! — starting at 10 a.m. on April 22. Supplies are limited! Registration closes May 6, or once all available trees are claimed.

Tree pickup is May 10 in Riverside Park.

Tree Planting event (April 26)

Join us in planting trees on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hanlon Creek Forest!

We’re cohosting our third annual Earth Day tree planting event, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Guelph and Trees for Guelph. For more details, visit the Rotary Club of Guelph webpage. You can also keep an eye on our social media channels for more updates in the coming weeks.

Ways to take action year-round

The City of Guelph provides programs and services throughout the year to help you contribute to a greener future. Here are some ways you can help:

To learn more about City programs and how you can get involved, please visit guelph.ca/environment. Thank you for helping reduce your carbon footprint and contributing to a better shared future for Guelph!