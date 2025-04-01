Celebrate Earth Month with the City of Guelph!

April 1 – 30 is Earth Month, and the City of Guelph invites you to take part in activities and events to help protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.
Upcoming Earth Month events
Guelph EcoChallenge (April 1 – 30)
Looking to reduce your carbon footprint? Join the Guelph EcoChallenge and commit to new sustainable habits this month!
To join the Guelph Community Race to Zero team:
- Visit earthmonth.ecochallenge.org/about/cityofguelph
- Sign up online.
- Complete environmental actions.
You can also track our collective action on EcoChallenge.org.
Clean and Green Community Clean up (*Various dates in April)
Thank you to the 1,800 volunteers who signed up to clean a park, trail or greenspace as part of this year’s clean and green community clean up!
Missed the deadline? You can organize your own clean up from May to October and we’ll provide you with a clean-up kit. Learn more at guelph.ca/cleanandgreen
Community Tree Giveaway (Registration opens April 22)
Guelph grows together! Claim up to two free trees for your yard as part of the City of Guelph’s annual community tree giveaway.
Register to claim your free tree — or two! — starting at 10 a.m. on April 22. Supplies are limited! Registration closes May 6, or once all available trees are claimed.
Tree pickup is May 10 in Riverside Park.
Tree Planting event (April 26)
Join us in planting trees on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hanlon Creek Forest!
We’re cohosting our third annual Earth Day tree planting event, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Guelph and Trees for Guelph. For more details, visit the Rotary Club of Guelph webpage. You can also keep an eye on our social media channels for more updates in the coming weeks.
Ways to take action year-round
The City of Guelph provides programs and services throughout the year to help you contribute to a greener future. Here are some ways you can help:
- Apply for our Guelph Greener Homes program to improve the energy efficiency of your home
- Walk, bike or take Guelph Transit instead of using a gas-powered vehicle
- Make sure you know what waste goes where using our Waste Wizard sorting tool.
- Take part in our next Goods Exchange Weekend and find a new home for gently used items like bikes, furniture and toys.
- Safely dispose of hazardous waste at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre to protect our drinking water.
- Start a backyard compost to turn food waste into nutrient-rich compost.
- Go online later this spring to get a rain barrel for watering your gardens and plants.
- Sign up for a free 45-minute Healthy Landscape visit (May to September) and create a low-water, easy-care and attractive landscape.
- Measure and reduce your water use with the help of our water rebates programs. You can also book a free in-home water audit!
- Install a rainwater harvesting system to use rainwater for your garden, laundry or toilets. This helps conserve Guelph’s groundwater.
- Food retailers: Take part in the Be One to Give program and contribute your surplus food to people who need it most.
To learn more about City programs and how you can get involved, please visit guelph.ca/environment. Thank you for helping reduce your carbon footprint and contributing to a better shared future for Guelph!