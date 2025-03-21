City of Guelph welcomes federal funding to continue creating opportunities for housing

Guelph, Ont., ​March 21, 2025​ – The City of Guelph is welcoming the receipt of its second round of funding through the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund. This investment will help the City continue its important work to improve housing supply and affordability.

“Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with the City of Guelph will do just that,” said the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is designed to provide municipalities with financial support to fast track the creation of new homes. In January 2024, the federal government announced $21.4 million for the City of Guelph over three years to create opportunities for 739 new housing units above the City average by the end of 2026.

“We know people are struggling to find the housing they need and deserve, and rising building costs—especially with recent economic uncertainty around tariffs and trade—may add further pressure on the housing industry,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Continued investment through programs like the Housing Accelerator Fund helps us keep the momentum going to get more homes built in our community. This phase of funding is a recognition of meeting the requirements laid out in the HAF agreement, which Guelph Council and staff have been laser focused on achieving. Thank you to the federal government for your ongoing support and collaboration in tackling the housing crisis together.”

The City of Guelph has already taken significant steps to support innovative housing solutions, including the approval of a Housing Affordability Strategy and new Official Plan and Zoning bylaw amendment to allow up to four units on a property. Federal funding will continue to support initiatives from the City’s Housing Accelerator Fund action plan, including:

Making a nearly half-acre property at 14 Edinburgh Road available to a selected non-profit for the development of 12+ affordable rental units.

Providing grants to homeowners, landlords, non-profits and home builders to build affordable housing in Guelph.

Streamlining the development approval process and creating incentives to build affordable housing through a Community Planning Permit System.

Building and improving housing-enabling infrastructure—such as roads, watermains and sewers—to ensure people can travel where they need to go, turn on taps, and flush the toilet when they move into a newly built home.

While the City continues to make progress, external factors such as rising construction costs and economic uncertainty around tariffs and trade may pose additional challenges to the housing sector. By leveraging funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund and working closely with other levels of government, community agencies, home builders and residents, the City remains committed to finding housing solutions that are right for Guelph.

To learn more about the City’s housing initiatives and progress on the Housing Accelerator Fund action plan, visit guelph.ca/housing.

