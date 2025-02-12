City of Guelph offers grants for those looking to build affordable housing

Guelph, Ont., February 12, 2025 – The City of Guelph is launching new grants to support homeowners, landlords, non-profits and developers who are looking to build affordable housing in Guelph.

Yesterday, City Council approved the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP)—part of the City’s eight commitments in its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) action plan.

“The Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan grants are one way that we’re making it easier to build more affordable housing in Guelph,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Through strong partnerships with other levels of government, we will continue to create opportunities for housing that meets the needs of our community.”

The program will offer grants to those looking to add a new affordable unit to their home, turn vacant units into affordable housing or build new affordable housing in Guelph. The grants include the following:

Additional dwelling unit grant – Homeowner and project streams

Vacant unit renewal grant

New affordable housing unit grant

Additional funding is available for projects that include accessibility features beyond the Ontario Building Code requirements.

The City is now accepting intake forms for affordable housing proposals. Grant applications will be available starting March 6, pending the appeal period.

To learn more about the available grants and find out if you are eligible, please visit the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan page on guelph.ca/housing or email [email protected].

