City of Guelph makes City-owned land available for affordable housing

Guelph, Ont., February 25, 2025 – In a significant step towards addressing the growing need for affordable rental housing, the City of Guelph is making City-owned land at 14 Edinburgh Road South available for development of affordable housing.

As part of the project, the City will contribute the nearly half-acre property to a non-profit selected through a request for proposals process. In addition to the City-contributed property, up to $1.5 million in grant funding is available to the successful proponent to build and operate the new rental housing units.

“We are excited to contribute this land and funding to create more opportunities for affordable housing,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Thank you to the federal government for the essential support provided through the Housing Accelerator Fund, which helped make this project possible.”

The selected proponent will build and operate a minimum of 12 affordable rental housing units on the site. The City will evaluate proposals based on the building timeline, total units proposed and additional criteria as part of the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Making City-owned land available for affordable housing is just one of the many ways that the City of Guelph is helping address the housing crisis. Through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and the Housing Affordability Strategy, the City is working to reduce housing barriers and improve housing supply.

Interested non-profits can find more information on guelph.bidsandtenders.ca. The request for proposals process will be open until April 11, 2025.

