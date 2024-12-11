Residents can now build up to four housing units on a property in Guelph

Gentle density will provide more housing options while maintaining small-town charm of Guelph neighbourhoods

Guelph, Ont., December 11, 2024 – Homeowners and developers in Guelph can now build up to four housing units on a property — a type of development known as gentle density.

Yesterday, City Council approved Official Plan and Zoning bylaw amendments that will allow for more diverse and affordable options for housing, such as fourplexes, in low-rise neighbourhoods.

“Gentle density is one of many ways that Guelph is helping improve housing supply and affordability,” said Krista Walkey, General Manager of Planning and Building Services. “By allowing more diverse housing options like fourplexes, we can help more residents find a place to call home — from first-time homebuyers to those looking for another income stream, multi-generational families and retirees looking to age in place.”

Providing more housing on one property also helps provide “missing middle” housing, such as fourplexes, tiny homes, duplex-style garden suites and more.

Other benefits of gentle density include:

Providing more housing without urban sprawl

Making services more efficient and cost-effective

Offering more living spaces closer to schools, parks, and community amenities

Encouraging gentle density is one of eight commitments included in the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) action plan to fast track the creation of new homes. On December 10, City Council also approved the Housing Affordability Strategy—another commitment in the HAF action plan. This represents significant progress on the HAF action plan and the City’s work to reduce housing barriers and improve housing supply.

To learn more about the City’s work on housing, visit guelph.ca/housing.

