Downtown transformation: Have your say at our Downtown Renewal open house

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2024 – Come one, come all to our Downtown Renewal open house at City Hall! We’re hosting an open house featuring several Downtown Renewal projects that we’d love to hear the community’s feedback on.
When:
Monday, December 9
6 to 8 p.m.
Where:
City Hall galleria
1 Carden Street, Guelph
Learn more about and give your input on the following Downtown projects:
- Macdonell and Allan’s Structure Environmental Assessment (EA) (as part of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program work) [official notice],
- Note: The Ward to Downtown Bridge project, cancelled in May 2024, was instead incorporated into this EA.
- Downtown Heights Study,
- Waste: Downtown infrastructure, User Fee Study, and Single-Use Items,
- Wyndham-Wellington Sewer Capacity Improvement Project,
- Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District Study, and
- St. George’s Square design.
You’ll also have an opportunity to share your feedback on the Macdonell and Allan’s Structure EA through an online survey opening early in December.
Help shape the future of Downtown Guelph and have your say!
