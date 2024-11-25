Downtown transformation: Have your say at our Downtown Renewal open house

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2024 – Come one, come all to our Downtown Renewal open house at City Hall! We’re hosting an open house featuring several Downtown Renewal projects that we’d love to hear the community’s feedback on.

When:
Monday, December 9
6 to 8 p.m.

Where:
City Hall galleria
1 Carden Street, Guelph

Learn more about and give your input on the following Downtown projects:

You’ll also have an opportunity to share your feedback on the Macdonell and Allan’s Structure EA through an online survey opening early in December.

Help shape the future of Downtown Guelph and have your say!

For more information

Reg Russwurm, Manager, Design and Construction
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2765
[email protected]

This entry was posted in Construction, Planning and Building and tagged , on .