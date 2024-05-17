Ward to Downtown Bridge: Project Update

Guelph, Ont., May 17, 2024 – In December 2023, the City of Guelph cancelled the construction contract for the Ward to Downtown Bridge due to unforeseen challenges. The City has been working to find the most suitable alternative options to provide pedestrian connectivity in the area while remaining fiscally responsible.

After careful consideration and thorough assessment of identified options, the City of Guelph is cancelling the Ward to Downtown Bridge project and will instead examine pedestrian crossings in the area as part of the ongoing Macdonell Structures Environmental Assessment (EA).

This decision allows pedestrian bridge options for the area to be evaluated with further input from the community, as there will be future opportunities for public engagement as part of this EA. It also allows the City to review a pedestrian crossing of the river holistically, and find the best solution overall.

The City remains committed to exploring trail connectivity in the Downtown area, and supporting our cyclist and pedestrian communities.

