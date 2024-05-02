Wellington Street West lane reductions

Work area(s) are located between Imperial Street South & Edinburgh Road South

Notice date: May 2, 2024

About the project

Brantco Construction is scheduled to undertake road resurfacing repairs under our Annual Paving Program. This work involves repairing concrete curb and sidewalk, adjusting of catch basins, maintenance holes, and valves, including removing and replacing the asphalt roadway.

Construction duration

Work is anticipated to start in the month of May. Work is expected to take between 4-6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Wellington Street West during the duration of construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained. The contractor shall phase repairs to sidewalks to ensure pedestrian passage during the construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes will still run as normal during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your waste carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule. The contractor will assist the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-766-5631

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]