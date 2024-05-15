Section of Ridgeway Avenue and Malvern Crescent closed starting May 16

Notice date: May 15, 2024

About the project

Ace Canada Construction Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 43 Ridgeway Avenue. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins May 16

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, May 16 and take about 2 days to complete, weather permitting.

Section of Ridgeway Avenue and Malvern Crescent closed

Section of Ridgeway Avenue and Malvern Crescent will be closed to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Ridgeway Avenue and Malvern Crescent, however, there will be no through access at 43 Ridgeway Avenue.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]