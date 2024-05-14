Chester Street closed starting May 21

Kathleen Street to Exhibition Street

Notice date: May 14, 2024

About the project

PV Drain Company is installing water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 11 & 13 Chester Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins May 21

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 21 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Chester Street closed

Chester Street will be closed to through traffic from Kathleen Street to Exhibition Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Chester Street, however, there will be no through access at 11 & 13 Chester Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 11 & 13 Chester Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Kathleen Street and Exhibition Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]