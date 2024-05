Guelph City Council will receive a report summarizing the 2023 building permit revenue, expenditures and the Building Services OBC Stabilization Reserve Fund in accordance with subsection 7(4) of the Building Code Act, S.O. 1992, c.23 (as amended) on Friday, June 28, 2024. This information report will be available at guelph.ca/items-for-information on June 28.