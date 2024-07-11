2024 Activating Community micro-grant recipients announced

Twenty neighborhood focused projects and seventeen arts projects were awarded

Guelph, Ont., July 11, 2024- The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the 2024 Activating Community micro-grant recipients. After receiving 143 applications during this round, the City has awarded $25,250 in grant funds to support community-driven projects across Guelph. All applications were reviewed by two review panels led by the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and Guelph Arts Council.

Twenty projects that focus on engaging and animating neighbourhoods will receive funding. These projects will aim to strengthen our community and foster collaboration among Guelph’s residents. Additionally, 17 arts-focused projects have also been selected. These projects celebrate creativity, cultural expression, and community engagement through various artistic endeavors.

All recipients were notified at the end of June 2024. A second round of applications for the micro-grant is expected to open later this fall. Since its launch in 2023, the City has awarded $75,250 for neighbourhoods and arts-focused micro-grants through the Activating Community Micro-Grant. Sign up to the community investment mailing list to receive notifications about future funding opportunities.

For a complete list of award recipients, please visit Activating Community Micro-Grant.

​​Alex Goss, Manager, Community Investment

Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services, Office of the CAO​

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension ​2675​

​[email protected]