City of Guelph, U of G renew long-standing Guelph Lab initiative

Guelph, Ont., July 17, 2024 — The City of Guelph and the University of Guelph are pleased to announce the renewal of their joint initiative, the Guelph Lab, for another three years.

Launched in 2014, the Guelph Lab has been an important catalyst for research, collaboration and experimentation. It brings together the University, City and community partners to create innovative solutions for shared challenges across Guelph.

The Guelph Lab has played a pivotal role in developing new policies and programs. Recent projects include using data to enhance equity and road safety across Guelph by targeting road safety improvements in marginalized areas, and establishing a Council advisory committee framework to enable more civic participation and stronger local democracy in Guelph. The Lab supported the examination of public washroom access in the City, compiled an inventory of public washrooms and prepared recommendations on how to enhance year-round accessibility to public washrooms for everyone. The Lab has also been instrumental in helping improve food security on U of G’s local campus by launching programs such as the Food Market and Food Prescription Program.

“The Guelph Lab is an important partnership for the City. Through the Guelph Lab, we’ve explored and collaborated on community challenges that have helped inform City decision-making on a larger scale,” said Jodie Sales, co-director of the Guelph Lab and general manager of the City’s Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services department. “The City is excited about this continued partnership. By bringing people together, we will continue to explore innovative ideas that help us move forward on a wide range of issues” finished Sales.

Hosted by the Community Engaged Scholarship Institute (CESI) in the College of Social and Applied Human Sciences, the City and University work collaboratively to serve the community through teaching and research that help deliver responsible, responsive and professional public services to Guelph’s growing and diverse community.

“We are delighted to be continuing this impactful and long-standing collaboration. The Guelph Lab has always been a pioneer of public innovation, bringing together community and research expertise to create meaningful change in Guelph”, said Dr. Elizabeth Jackson, co-director of the Guelph Lab and director of CESI at the University. “This renewal will enable the Lab to continue this work and leverage community-based collaboration to address shared issues, advancing our vision of an inclusive and collaborative Guelph” finished Jackson.

The City and the University look forward to continuing their partnership. Learn more about the Guelph Lab by visiting the website.

About Guelph Lab

The Guelph Lab is a collaboration between the City of Guelph and the University of Guelph, hosted by the Community Engaged Scholarship Institute (CESI) in the College of Social and Applied Human Sciences. The purpose of the Lab is to address challenges that have direct impact and relevance to the community. The Lab focuses on “public innovation” — developing solutions to challenges faced by the community that cannot be solved without some form of government intervention.

