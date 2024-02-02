Notice of passing municipal-wide development charges bylaw

Take notice that the Council of the City of Guelph passed municipal-wide development charges Bylaws No. (2024) – 20866 to (2024) – 20880 on January 16, 2024 under section 2 (1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, S.O., 1997 c. 27, as amended;
And take notice that any person or organization may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal under section 14 of the Act, in respect of the development charges by-law, by filing with the Clerk of the City of Guelph on or before February 25, 2024 a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the by-law and the reasons supporting the objection.
The development charges imposed by the by-laws come into effect on March 2, 2024. These are the calculated rates prior to incorporating the effect of the mandatory 20% discount. The charges are as follows:
|Service/class of service
|Residential
|Non-residential
|Single and semi-detached dwelling
|Multiples
|Apartments – 2 bedrooms +
|Apartments – studio and 1 bedroom
|Special care / special dwelling units
|(per sq. ft. of Gross Floor Area)
|Services related to a highway
|$19,685
|$14,175
|$11,784
|$8,636
|$6,367
|$10.04
|Public works
|$1,993
|$1,435
|$1,193
|$874
|$645
|$1.01
|Transit services
|$3,155
|$2,272
|$1,889
|$1,384
|$1,020
|$1.55
|Fire protection services
|$263
|$189
|$157
|$115
|$85
|$0.13
|Policing services
|$1,449
|$1,043
|$867
|$636
|$469
|$0.74
|Parks and recreation services
|$12,912
|$9,298
|$7,730
|$5,664
|$4,176
|$0.78
|Library services
|$1,591
|$1,146
|$952
|$698
|$515
|$0.10
|Long-term care services
|$95
|$68
|$57
|$42
|$31
|$0.01
|Public health services
|$391
|$282
|$234
|$172
|$126
|$0.05
|Ambulance services
|$407
|$293
|$244
|$179
|$132
|$0.05
|Waste diversion services
|$986
|$710
|$590
|$433
|$319
|$0.15
|Stormwater services
|$757
|$545
|$453
|$332
|$245
|$0.39
|Wastewater services
|$9,211
|$6,633
|$5,514
|$4,041
|$2,979
|$4.70
|Water services
|$11,918
|$8,582
|$7,135
|$5,228
|$3,855
|$6.08
|Grand total
|$64,813
|$46,671
|$38,799
|$28,434
|$20,964
|$25.78
No key map has been provided as the by-law applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.
A copy of the complete by-law is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM) excluding statutory holidays.
Dated at the City of Guelph offices, Guelph, Ontario, January 31, 2024.
Stephen O’Brien
Municipal Clerk