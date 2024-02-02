Notice of passing municipal-wide development charges bylaw

Take notice that the Council of the City of Guelph passed municipal-wide development charges Bylaws No. (2024) – 20866 to (2024) – 20880 on January 16, 2024 under section 2 (1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, S.O., 1997 c. 27, as amended;

And take notice that any person or organization may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal under section 14 of the Act, in respect of the development charges by-law, by filing with the Clerk of the City of Guelph on or before February 25, 2024 a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the by-law and the reasons supporting the objection.

The development charges imposed by the by-laws come into effect on March 2, 2024. These are the calculated rates prior to incorporating the effect of the mandatory 20% discount. The charges are as follows:

Service/class of service Residential Non-residential
Single and semi-detached dwelling Multiples Apartments – 2 bedrooms + Apartments – studio and 1 bedroom Special care / special dwelling units (per sq. ft. of Gross Floor Area)
Services related to a highway  $19,685  $14,175  $11,784  $8,636  $6,367 $10.04
Public works  $1,993  $1,435  $1,193  $874  $645 $1.01
Transit services  $3,155  $2,272  $1,889  $1,384  $1,020 $1.55
Fire protection services  $263  $189  $157  $115  $85 $0.13
Policing services  $1,449  $1,043  $867  $636  $469 $0.74
Parks and recreation services  $12,912  $9,298  $7,730  $5,664  $4,176 $0.78
Library services  $1,591  $1,146  $952  $698  $515 $0.10
Long-term care services  $95  $68  $57  $42  $31 $0.01
Public health services  $391  $282  $234  $172  $126 $0.05
Ambulance services  $407  $293  $244  $179  $132 $0.05
Waste diversion services  $986  $710  $590  $433  $319 $0.15
Stormwater services  $757  $545  $453  $332  $245 $0.39
Wastewater services  $9,211  $6,633  $5,514  $4,041  $2,979 $4.70
Water services  $11,918  $8,582  $7,135  $5,228  $3,855 $6.08
Grand total  $64,813  $46,671  $38,799  $28,434  $20,964 $25.78

No key map has been provided as the by-law applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

A copy of the complete by-law is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM) excluding statutory holidays.

Dated at the City of Guelph offices, Guelph, Ontario, January 31, 2024.

Stephen O’Brien
Municipal Clerk

 

