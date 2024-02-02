Notice of passing municipal-wide development charges bylaw

Take notice that the Council of the City of Guelph passed municipal-wide development charges Bylaws No. (2024) – 20866 to (2024) – 20880 on January 16, 2024 under section 2 (1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, S.O., 1997 c. 27, as amended;

And take notice that any person or organization may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal under section 14 of the Act, in respect of the development charges by-law, by filing with the Clerk of the City of Guelph on or before February 25, 2024 a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the by-law and the reasons supporting the objection.

The development charges imposed by the by-laws come into effect on March 2, 2024. These are the calculated rates prior to incorporating the effect of the mandatory 20% discount. The charges are as follows:

Service/class of service Residential Non-residential Single and semi-detached dwelling Multiples Apartments – 2 bedrooms + Apartments – studio and 1 bedroom Special care / special dwelling units (per sq. ft. of Gross Floor Area) Services related to a highway $19,685 $14,175 $11,784 $8,636 $6,367 $10.04 Public works $1,993 $1,435 $1,193 $874 $645 $1.01 Transit services $3,155 $2,272 $1,889 $1,384 $1,020 $1.55 Fire protection services $263 $189 $157 $115 $85 $0.13 Policing services $1,449 $1,043 $867 $636 $469 $0.74 Parks and recreation services $12,912 $9,298 $7,730 $5,664 $4,176 $0.78 Library services $1,591 $1,146 $952 $698 $515 $0.10 Long-term care services $95 $68 $57 $42 $31 $0.01 Public health services $391 $282 $234 $172 $126 $0.05 Ambulance services $407 $293 $244 $179 $132 $0.05 Waste diversion services $986 $710 $590 $433 $319 $0.15 Stormwater services $757 $545 $453 $332 $245 $0.39 Wastewater services $9,211 $6,633 $5,514 $4,041 $2,979 $4.70 Water services $11,918 $8,582 $7,135 $5,228 $3,855 $6.08 Grand total $64,813 $46,671 $38,799 $28,434 $20,964 $25.78

No key map has been provided as the by-law applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

A copy of the complete by-law is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM) excluding statutory holidays.

Dated at the City of Guelph offices, Guelph, Ontario, January 31, 2024.

Stephen O’Brien

Municipal Clerk